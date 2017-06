6/19/17–

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing teen

16-year-old Julius Anthony Hall was last seen June 17th

He is a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds.

It’s not known what Hall was wearing when he was last seen.

If you have information on his whereabouts, give the sheriff’s office a call.