6/30/17–

A New Hanover County murder suspect is accused of attacking a deputy at the detention center.

The Sheriff’s office says Jaquan Copeland threw cleaning solution into a deputy’s face and physically assaulted him Tuesday night.

Copeland is now charged with assault on a law enforcement officer – in addition to the murder charge filed after a homeless man’s death.

The deputy was checked out at a local hospital and has returned to work.