New Hanover, Pender counties announce closings

1/4/18–New Hanover County announced its offices will be closed today following the winter storm.

A press release said the decision was made because of road conditions and out of an abundance of caution.

The closing will impact the New Hanover County Courthouse, county offices and government buildings, as well as all county libraries and the landfill.

A decision on when to reopen will be made by this evening.

In Pender county, the courthouse and government offices are also closed today.

A press release from the county said emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from the storm.