5/8/18–

A New Hanover County teenager was sentenced to up to 2 and a half years in prison for the shooting death of his best friend.

A jury convicted 18-year-old Tyler Yee of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Raymond Kain.

The 17-year-old died in March of 2017 during a gathering of friends that involved drinking and firearms.

Yee will receive credit for time already served.