6/26/17–

The new Miss North Carolina should be a familiar face to the Port City.

Victoria Huggins was crowned over the weekend at the pageant in Raleigh.

She entered the pageant as Miss Greater Sampson County, but last year, she served as Miss Wilmington.

Huggins was third runner up in last year’s Miss North Carolina pageant.

Now—she’ll compete for the title of Miss America in September.