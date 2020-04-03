North Carolina Football Club furloughs some as economic crisis builds

The North Carolina Football Club, which comprises the North Carolina FC and NC Courage soccer teams, had joined the exponentially growing number of employers furloughing workers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and ensuing economic stagnation. According to multiple sources, on Thursday the club placed over a dozen employees on unpaid furlough, their first such action since the outbreak began. The affected workers include most of their ticket sales office, equipment managers and other front office staff. Players, coaches, and administrative staff remain unaffected at this time.