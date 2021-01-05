Novavax offers new COVID vaccine trial aimed at Black, LatinX population in Raleigh

You've heard of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials - but, there's another trial underway. Doctors at Wake Research are looking for patients here in Raleigh for the Novavax trial. Novavax is actively enrolling patients for their 2-dose trial.It's given 3 weeks apart and it's a 2-1 vaccine, meaning patients in the trial have a 66% chance of getting the vaccine.Novavax is looking for specific patients. "we are really encouraging the black population, the LatinX population. Also, people who have pre-existing conditions," Dr. Matthew Hong, Wake Research,said. Dr. Hong with Wake Research is in charge of enrolling patients in Raleigh. Currently he has about 40 patients. What he says is so special about the Novavax vaccine is what's added to it. "a product derived from tree bark and we know it boosts the immune response, anywhere from 3 to 10 times than you would get just from taking the vaccine alone," Dr. Hong, said. Novavax is a 2 year trial, similar to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine trial. Jason Renzaglia and his husband Keith Lunday are both part of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose study. They already received their shots - however, they don't truly know whether they got the placebo.