3/14/17–

The Oak Island Fishing Pier is now closed– until further notice.

Town leaders received word the pier is being shut down because it’s unsafe and dangerous.

The decision comes 5 months after Hurricane Matthew damaged the structure.

The pier will not be open for the summer and fall seasons.

The mayor says the council is looking for grants and other funding to pay to rebuild the pier.

The hope is to have it done by the spring of 2018.