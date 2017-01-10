Oak Island wants to charge for weddings on the beach

1/10/17–

Free weddings on the beach could soon be a thing of the past in Oak Island.

Today–the town council will consider an ordinance that would require the bride and groom to register their event.

How much they pay would depend on if they are town residents–and when their wedding is held.

Current policy merely requires a wedding party to notify the town of their intention to wed on the beach.

But officials are looking for a better way to regulate such events.

Under the proposed ordinance, residents would pay $200 for in season weddings and $100 for a wedding held off season.

Non-residents would pay $300 in season and $200 for an off season wedding.

Town officials say the fees would be used to pay for administrative costs.

Today’s town council meeting is at 1pm.