One man arrested in chase, shooting; another suspect sought

8/13/18–

A man arrested Saturday night following a chase–was wanted in a recent Wilmington shooting.

22-year-old Greer Old was taken into custody following a vehicle and foot chase.

During the chase–authorities say Greer exchanged gunfire with officers.

No one was hurt.

Greer is a suspect in a shooting last week on Klein Road.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in that shooting.

Meanwhile—another suspect in that chase—is also wanted for that same shooting on Klein Road.

Wilmington Police say the second suspect was not caught in last night’s chase.

They are still working to identify the man.

He’s described as a white man, wearing dark clothing, a bandana and a hat.

Call Wilmington Police if you have information.