1/10/17–

A wood-burning stove may be the source of a house fire in Pender County.

Crews were called to Giddeons Pond Road about 3 pm Sunday.

The family was not home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told efforts were made the save the family pets, but two dogs died in the fire.

Damage estimates are not yet available, but we’re told the home is a total loss.