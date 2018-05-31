Pender school threat suspects in court
The mother of one of two students accused of bringing weapons to school — told authorities about her son’s potentially threatening social media post.
Her warning prompted lockdowns at Pender County schools Tuesday.
Yesterday– 18-year-old Bryce Sheehan appeared in court.
His bond was raised to 25-thousand.
The second student involved — 16-year-old Alan Edwardo Junior is due in court today.
He claims he brought a gun to school to stop the alleged shooter.