Performance venues team up across NC to plan for safe return of concerts, shows
The top performing arts venues in Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro and Charlotte are joining forces to plan for the return of concerts, comedy and other touring shows. The "NC Live" coalition will provide guidance and best practices to ensure safe reopening of these facilities. The group will consider whether and how to implement modifications such as cashless transactions, venue disinfection, staggered fan arrivals and temperature checks.