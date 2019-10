NASA plans the launch of the Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) satellite Wednesday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. But the rocket won't be launching from one of the dozens of launch pads. Its launch platform is far more mobile. The Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL air-launched rocket is strapped to the belly of a Lockheed L-1011 ahead of a planned 9:30 p.m. EDT launch.