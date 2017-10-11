Report: As Amazon looks to build $5B HQ it already reaps $1.2B in tax subsidies, incentives
Triangle and North Carolina government as well as private sector executives are preparing to submit what is likely to be a tax incentive-laden proposal to Amazon in hopes of securing its mammoth $5 billion, 50,000 job HQ2 project. But analysis by the The Business Journals, including the Triangle Business Journal, finds that the ecommerce giant is already benefiting from more than $1.2 billion in incentives and subsidies for other projects.