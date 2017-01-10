State to seek death penalty against James Bradley

1/10/17–

New Hanover County’s District Attorney says the state will seek the death penalty against James Bradley.

Bradley is charged in the deaths of two women.

Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk was reported missing in April of 2014 and is presumed dead.

While searching for Van Newkirk’s remains in a field in Pender County—authorities found the body of Elisha Tucker.

Bradley was a co-worker of Van Newkirk.

It’s unclear how or if Bradley knew Tucker.

Bradley’s trial in the Van Newkirk case is scheduled to start in April.