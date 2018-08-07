Sunday voting comes to Brunswick, Pender counties
8/7/18–
For the first time—voters in Brunswick and Pender counties will have the chance to vote on Sunday.
Its part of a plan adopted on the counties’ behalf by the State Board of Elections.
New Hanover County had already adopted a plan that includes Sunday voting.
To find out more about times and locations—go to your county’s official website, listed below:
New Hanover Co. : https://elections.nhcgov.com/
Brunswick Co.: http://www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections/
Pender Co. : www.pendercountync.gov/boe/