Sunday voting comes to Brunswick, Pender counties

8/7/18–

For the first time—voters in Brunswick and Pender counties will have the chance to vote on Sunday.

Its part of a plan adopted on the counties’ behalf by the State Board of Elections.

New Hanover County had already adopted a plan that includes Sunday voting.

To find out more about times and locations—go to your county’s official website, listed below:

New Hanover Co. : https://elections.nhcgov.com/

Brunswick Co.: http://www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections/