3/6/17–

A new survey says Wilmington is one of the safest cities in the country for kids.

ValuePenguin.com ranks Wilmington 14th in a list of 200 cities.

The site looked at crime stats as well as how many child-centered programs are offered.

Asheville was the second highest southern city—ranking 33rd on the survey.

View the survey here: https://www.valuepenguin.com/safest-cities-kids-2017#nogo