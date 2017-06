6/26/17–

Testimony in the James Bradley murder trial resumes this morning in New Hanover County.

Bradley is accused in the presumed death of 53 year-old Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

The two were co-workers, and Bradley admits to seeing her the day she disappeared in 2014, but he denies killing her.

Van Newkirk’s body has never been found.

Bradley was convicted in the 1988 murder of his young stepdaughter.