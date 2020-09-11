The reality of Zoom U: Lots of screen time, very little social life
Roughly one month into the academic school year, most students at each of the Triangle's major universities spend their days gazing into the screens from which their professors lecture. Classrooms, quads, and libraries are empty. This semester has come with its fair share of challenges, but the adjustment to remote instruction is less jarring than you might expect. This is the second in our series tracking local seniors through a school year unlike any other.