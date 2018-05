5/14/18–

A third teenager is in the New Hanover County jail–charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Tomar Bloodworth.

Bloodworth died last Wednesday following a shooting on Chesnutt Street.

18-year-old Devonte Mitchell and a 15 year-old were arrested last week.

Now–17-year-old Brandon Queen also faces murder charges.

Police have not commented on a motive.