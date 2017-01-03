Titus Lee back in Wilmington, due in court on kidnapping, assault charges

1/3/17–

A man charged in the kidnapping and sexual assault of two people in Wilmington last month–will make his first appearance in New Hanover County.

19-year-old Titus Lee was arrested December 7th in Philadelphia.

Investigators say he broke into an apartment–assaulted a man and woman–and forced them to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash.

Lee was brought to the New Hanover County Jail last week–where he’s being held on a $5 million bond.