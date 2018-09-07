Two face meth charges after drugs found in vehicle’s secret compartment
9/7/18–
A Wilmington man and woman are charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
62-year-old William Thompson and 53-year-old Rhonda Mason were arrested during a traffic stop last Friday.
New Hanover deputies say they found more than 8 grams of meth in a secret compartment of their vehicle.
Brunswick deputies say they found 319 grams of meth in a home in Winnabow that’s connected to the case.
Thompson and Mason are jailed on several felony charges.