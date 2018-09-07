Two face meth charges after drugs found in vehicle’s secret compartment

9/7/18–

A Wilmington man and woman are charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

62-year-old William Thompson and 53-year-old Rhonda Mason were arrested during a traffic stop last Friday.

New Hanover deputies say they found more than 8 grams of meth in a secret compartment of their vehicle.

Brunswick deputies say they found 319 grams of meth in a home in Winnabow that’s connected to the case.

Thompson and Mason are jailed on several felony charges.