8/9/18–

Two Wilmington men are accused of operating a multi-state counterfeiting ring.

46-year-old Shawn Buzbee and 37-year-old Sabe Buzbee were arrested Monday at a convenience store on Carolina Beach Road.

Police say they found fake 100-dollar bills in their car—and later at their home, along with equipment to print fake money.

Both are being held at the New Hanover County Jail.