UNC Af-Am aide denies claims of Wainstein Report, may cooperate with NCAA

Deborah Crowder, a secretary and administrator in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Department of African and Afro-American Studies from 1979 to 2009, denied in an affidavit filed Wednesday the claims of the Wainstein Report that she favored student-athletes, served in a professorial role in overseeing independent studies and gave As and Bs for papers with "relatively little work" so long as they met a length requirement. Crowder was one of the main focuses of the report that found UNC had steered student-athletes to no-show or "paper classes" for up to 18 years.