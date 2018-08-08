UNC hosts Human Trafficking conference in Wilmington

8/8/18–

A statewide effort continues today in Wilmington — to address human trafficking in North Carolina.

Our state is one of several where human trafficking is on the rise.

Experts are looking at how to address the problem.

This is day-2 of a conference held by Project No Rest.

The program is facilitated by UNC’s School of Social Work

WILM’s parent company, Capitol Broadcasting, supports the program, run by UNC’s School of social work.

If you need help, or want to report something, here is their hotline:

1-888-373-7888 . You can also text “HELP” to “BeFree.”