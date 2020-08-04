Uncertainties grow as UNC Chapel Hill students and workers return to campus
A global pandemic and the looming threat of a tropical storm did not stop the move-in process at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
But as new students settled in Monday, professors and staff worked to bring their attention back to the risk being on campus presents.
Monday was a busy day on campus, thousands tried unpack all that will come with this semester.
But as new students settled in Monday, professors and staff worked to bring their attention back to the risk being on campus presents.
Monday was a busy day on campus, thousands tried unpack all that will come with this semester.