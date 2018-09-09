UNCW orders voluntary evacuation ahead of Florence

9/9/18—UNCW officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for students on Sunday ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The order, which encourages students to leave campus for a safer location but does not require them to leave, takes effect Monday at noon.

As of that time, all university-sponsored events on campus are cancelled.

The university encourages students to keep abreast of the latest forecast as the storm is expected to approve the North Carolina coast later this week.