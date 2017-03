3/16/17–

A man wanted for the murder of a woman in broad daylight is in the New Hanover County Jail

Wilmington Police identified a woman shot to death Tuesday afternoon on Dock Street.

They say 42-year-old Shantell Williams was shot at least 6 times.

Police arrested 37-year-old Joseph Corbet III.

Investigators say Williams was arrested two weeks ago for attacking Corbett with a knife.