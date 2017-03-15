Vidal lawsuit settled for $1 million

3/15/17–

A mother from Brunswick County settled a wrongful death lawsuit involving her 18-year-old son — who was killed by a police officer.

The shooting happened in January 2014.

Mary Wilsey and her husband called authorities to help with her 18-year-old son, Keith Vidal — who was suffering a schizophrenic episode and had a screwdriver in his hand.

Bryon Vassey — a Southport police officer at the time — responded and fired a shot — hitting Vidal in the chest, killing him.

Wilsey’s lawsuit accused Vassey, and others of excessive force.

Her suit was settled for $1-million.