Wake County teacher has double transplant and in critical condition







https://www.gofundme.com/f/wake-county-teacher-needs-a-double-transplant?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_h67+wake-county-teacher-needs-a-double-transplant "I'm really concerned about it I actually went today just to get a test because I'm in and out of the room with him and we are in a pandemic and he's very sick and that's the last thing that he would need it's scary," Nichols,said. Nichols says doctors tell her its a long journey ahead and they feel confident but they do say he is very sick and right now, its just a minute by minute situation. The family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help. Tweet

A thought that's always in the back of her mind. Despite all of the hospital's protocols- she still fears about her husband's exposure to covid. "It's scary I mean we are in a pandemic I'm in and out of the hospital and we have a 13-year-old daughter who I'm still trying to maintain every day and make sure she still doing her schoolwork," Nichols, said. "it's just the unknown- there's still constantly risks and everything is so knew," Nichols, said. Nichols says, she's had to leave work to take care of their 13 year old daughter and has been staying in a hotel across the hospital to be as close to her husband at all times. A situation the pandemic has made much more frightening. After his heart transplant he was told he was having kidney complications - Nichols recently had a kidney transplant and is now in a medically induced coma.

Laurence Dean Nichols, also known as DJ by his students was teaching up until Christmas break. His wife Megan tells me her family has received so much love and support from family, friends and especially his students. Unfortunately, she says, he's not out of the woods, just yet. "It's traumatizing it's the hardest thing I've witnessed I just want him to wake up and I know that even when we get to the point it's still going to take a really long time because he's been through so much," Nichols, said. Four major surgeries in two weeks. Laurance Dean Nichols, a Wake County teacher has been in and out of the hospital for over 6 years due to heart problems. His wife, Megan Nichols says he was having major pains on New years eve and was rushed to the hospital- where he was told he would need a new heart.