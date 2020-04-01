WakeMed to provide masks to more workers

The shortage of personal protective equipment has left some hospitals facing difficult decisions about how to protect frontline healthcare workers from the coronavirus. That includes WakeMed, where some nurses reached out to WRAL Investigates to express concerns about lack of masks. That includes WakeMed, which made changes to its policies as of Wednesday, April 1st. Several nurses and their family members reached out to WRAL, concerned that some providers at WakeMed weren't allowed to wear masks unless they were dealing with patients already known to be infected with the virus.