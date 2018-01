1/5/18–

Crews have been working around the clock at Wilmington International Airport–trying to clear the runways.

All flights into and out of the airport were cancelled yesterday.

Meanwhile–government offices in New Hanover County will reopen today at 11 am.

Parks and libraries will remain closed.

City of Wilmington offices will reopen today at 11am.

Town of Wrightsville Beach offices will open today at 10am.