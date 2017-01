1/5/17–

A dose of winter weather is on the way—and forecasters say there’s a good chance the Wilmington area could see a little snow this weekend.

Artic air and a wintry mix is expected late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The DOT will start treating bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning.

How much precipitation falls depends on the storm’s track—so stay tuned to the forecast.

Check www.wral.com for the latest weather forecast.