Wilmington leaders discuss marketing ahead of golf tournament

3/1/17–

This morning–Wilmington leaders are discussing marketing efforts ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship Golf Tournament.

The tournament is set for May 1st through the 7th.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, New Hanover County commissioner Woody White and other leaders are meeting as part of the Power Breakfast Series.

Officials have said they want to make sure they are marketing the area effectively during the tournament, taking advantage of the number of visitors expected to attend.