8/9/18–

Wilmington Police say a mother shot and killed her 2-year-old son before taking her own life.

The murder-suicide happened Tuesday at a home off of Masonboro Loop Road.

The mother is identified as 34-year-old Alissa Frey.

Police declined the release the child’s name.

Investigators say Frey left a note for her family, indicating she intended to take her own life.