3/14/17–

Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager.

17-year-old Raymond Kain was found in the middle of Sebrell Avenue last week.

Investigators say he was found next to a bicycle and bleeding from the head.

An autopsy revealed–Kain died from a gunshot wound.

So far–no arrests.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

Kain was a student at Hoggard High School.