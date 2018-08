8/15/18–

Wilmington Police say two overnight shootings were unrelated.

The first shooting was reported at about 11 p-m on Campbell Street.

We’re told a man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Early this morning–shots were fired on Barclay Hills Drive.

Soon after–a 45-year-old man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

That victim is in stable condition.

Police say both investigations are on-going.