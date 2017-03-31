Wilmington police officer demoted after incident with Uber driver
3/31/17–
A Wilmington police sergeant has been demoted after an incident involving an Uber driver.
Kenneth Beck was caught on camera–telling the driver it was against the law for him to record his interaction with police.
When the video went public–law enforcement officials said not only is it legal–but they encourage residents to use a camera during traffic stops.
Beck was demoted to corporal–and his hourly pay was slightly reduced.