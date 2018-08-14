Wilmington Police searching for hit & run suspects

8/14/18–

Wilmington Police are looking for three suspects in a hit and run.

It happened July 28th on South Kerr Avenue.

A man says two men and a woman drove their pick-up truck into his yard and yelled racial slurs at his family.

The truck then backed into traffic and hot another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

No one was hurt.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late 90’s to mid 2000s pick-up truck with a loud muffler and large mud tires.

Police say its likely to have damage to the front right passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Police.