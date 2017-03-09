Wilmington Uber incident captured on video

3/9/17–

Wilmington Police are investigating after an officer told a driver it is illegal to film interactions with law enforcement.

An Uber driver says after picking up a fare on February 26th he was pulled over and his passenger was taken into custody.

The driver says the officer threatened to take him to jail for recording the encounter.

A deputy at the scene also said filming the interaction is illegal.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

Both agencies reiterated it is your right to record an encounter with law enforcement.