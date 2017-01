1/11/2017–

2016 was a record year for Wilmington’s airport.

Almost 818,000 passengers flew in or out of Wilmington International last year.

That’s up more than 48,000 passengers from 2015.

The prior record was set in 2010.

The Department of Transportation’s most recent economic impact study showed ILM had a $1.6 Billion impact on the region.

With the increase in passengers, airport officials expect that impact to increase as well.