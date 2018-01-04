Winter storm system dumps snow on Cape Fear region
If you love winter weather—you will not be disappointed this morning.
A blanket of white covers most of the Cape Fear region—with some parts reporting up to 4 inches of snow.
It all started as freezing rain yesterday afternoon—and that led to icy roads and crashes.
Wilmington Police worked 3 accidents within an hour on the MLK Parkway.
No serious injuries were reported
Parts of I-40 had to be closed between New Hanover and Brunswick County as troopers worked accidents.
Today—New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender County Schools are all closed.