Working hard to make family proud, Izabela Nicoletti starring for Raleigh’s Neuse Christian

The first time Izabela Nicoletti set foot in the United States, the land of the free was an instant challenge. "I could not say my ABC's by that time. I could not count 1-2-3 at that time," she recalls. For five months, Nicoletti ventured to the U.S. with the SCAR Academy, but she was living with Brazilians and couldn't speak much English. It was tough, at first. But basketball helped Nicoletti adjust, and then it became her big break.