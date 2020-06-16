World of Bluegrass — concerts, conference, awards — will be online-only this year

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and its Local Organizing Committee partners in Raleigh announced that due to ongoing health concerns relating to COVID-19, and the logistical challenges of creating a safe in-person event experience, this year's IBMA World of Bluegrass will take place virtually. The planned conference, showcases, awards and festival performances will be presented as an online experience September 28-Oct. 3, with the possibility of extending event content beyond those dates.