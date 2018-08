8/7/18–

Wilmington Police are celebrating National Night Out tonight with events planned for Center Court at Independence Mall.

Officers will be there from 5 to 7 pm—including the female officers featured in the Lifetime Series, “Women on Patrol”.

Look for police cruisers on display and giveaways as well.

National Night Out is an annual, nation-wide event meant to bring neighbors together to take a stand against crime.